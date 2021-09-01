The Lula Belton Historical Society will present the Lula Fall Festival from noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The festival will be held on the grounds of The Depot Community Center, located at 5911 Wall Street, Lula.
The weekend will include arts and crafts, food, children’s activities, a street dance, a dunking booth, music and other entertainment.
Vendor and participant applicant forms can be printed from the Facebook page @lulafallfestival, picked up at Lula City Hall or obtained by emailing lulabeltonhistorical@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.