The Historical Society of Lula Bellton will present the Lula Fall Festival Oct. 1-2.
The hours on Oct. 1 will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; with the hours on Oct. 2 being 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"It will be a fun weekend for the whole family with local artisans and crafters, folk art, pottery, woodworking and jewelers," organizers state. "Come and enjoy your favorite delicious festival foods, children's activities, a dunking booth, pony rides and live music and entertainment.
On Saturday, the entertainment will include local singers and songwriters Doug Harrell and Ken Forrester, as well as the Lakeshore Squares square dancers, the Ballet Mexicano de Lupita Sosa dancers and the Stand Firm Martial Arts Academy student demonstration. That night, the Southern Stone Band will perform a free concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, Eric Stewart, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, will speak at 10:15 a.m. followed by Starr Phillips, a local gospel singer. the Assembly of Praise Choir and the Southern Stone Band will then perform.
The festival will be located on the grounds at The Depot Community Center, 5911 Wall Street, Lula.
