The Lula Festival planned this past weekend was cancelled due to the weather. It will instead be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at the Lula Ballpark.
Latest Banks News
- Leopard Marching Band competes in Super Bowl of Sound Marching Competition
- Annual Farm Bureau dinner held
- Lula Festival to be held Oct. 15-16
- Fall Festival planned at Banks County Recreation Department
- Pumpkin at the Park planned Oct. 22
- Baldwin public works department to sell surplus items
- Incidents reported to sheriff's office listed
- Baldwin Fall Festival planned Oct. 22
Most Popular
Articles
- 19 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- 20 arrests reported by Banks County Sheriff's Office
- BOC to hear Griffith appeal
- Planners recommend approval for food processing business
- Fall Festival held at Recreation Center
- BOC hears request for voter registrar office
- Facility, project requests approved by BOE
- 24 people charged by sheriff's office
- Festivals coming up in Lula, Gillsville this weekend
- Maysville native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.