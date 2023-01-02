A boil water advisory put in place in Lula on Dec. 26 was lifted on Dec. 31.

The city of Lula issued the boil water advisory as a precautionary measure due to a number of residential and area businesses that had busted pipes due to the extreme cold blast experienced Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 causing a significant loss of system wide water pressure and reserve capacity. The city reported at one time the city was losing over 30,000 gallons of water an hour and usage was far outpacing the systems wells production.

