A boil water advisory put in place in Lula on Dec. 26 was lifted on Dec. 31.
The city of Lula issued the boil water advisory as a precautionary measure due to a number of residential and area businesses that had busted pipes due to the extreme cold blast experienced Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 causing a significant loss of system wide water pressure and reserve capacity. The city reported at one time the city was losing over 30,000 gallons of water an hour and usage was far outpacing the systems wells production.
The record cold resulted in water systems throughout the region facing similar challenges. The city began evaluating the water system and potential leaks as early as Christmas night, by Monday, Dec. 26, residences began to see the full impact of frozen and busted pipes. City staff continued to assess the transmission of the city’s water system and fortunately had no failures of water delivery to homes and businesses , but the damage was already done with all the internal leaks at area homes.
City manager Dennis Bergin says "preparation" is needed to avoid the same scenario the next time the city experiences serve cold weather.
He states, "If you experienced busted pipes during the past cold snap, make sure you not only fix the pipe that busted, recognize why they busted, and take preventive measures to correct the problem with insuring hot and cold-water lines are not directly exposed to the elements, Insulate and be sure and place/ build structures that eliminate the direct exposure to the elements."
He adds,"It’s constantly recommended that we drip our faucets in cold weather for one important reason: to prevent our pipes from freezing. When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold-water drip (and hot water lines if not insulated) from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe—even at a trickle—helps prevent pipes from freezing. And while that may cause concern for those of you who like to keep your water bills low each month, letting your faucet drip may save you a bigger bill for repairing your pipes, especially during extreme cold weather."
Bergin says that Farm Bureau Insurance notes that pipes have a temperature alert threshold of 20°F—which means pipes will begin to freeze at this temperature and in some cases, even burst.
"That doesn’t mean, however, that pipes will only freeze if the temperature is at 20°F and below," he said. "If your pipes happen to be exposed to cold air or are not insulated, the freezing—even if you are dripping your faucets—can still occur at temperatures above the noted threshold."
As for how to thaw frozen pipes, Bergin states, "If your pipes are still in good standing and haven’t burst after freezing, insurance companies revealed that you may be able to unfreeze them with an appliance that you use daily: your hair dryer. Before heating the pipe closest to the faucet to try your hand and thawing it out, however, you’ll want to make sure you’re not standing in any water as to avoid any harm to yourself and others. Overall, it’s best that you take heed and drip your faucets when temperatures dip below freezing. A simple trickle of hot and/or cold water—both from faucets inside and outside the home—can prevent you from having to deal with a much larger issue (and bill!) in the long run."
