Lula officials have announced that those who attended the regular Lula City Council meeting on Monday, December 20, could have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.
"Please be aware those that attended this past Monday’s Lula Council Meeting (Dec. 20) may have been exposed to an individual that has tested positive for the COVID virus," a statement released by the city states. "Please be proactive to this issue and to your health. Due to privacy limitations, the city is not at liberty to offer any additional information regarding this issue."
