The Lula City Council is working to get a handle on potential growth which is headed into or near the city. In a meeting on Monday, the council discussed a proposed Residential Zoning Plan to address this.
The council plan to hear from the citizens before acting on the issue. A public hearing to discuss the proposed Residential Zoning Plan will come before the planning commission on Tuesday, December 6, and the council will hold the public hearing on Monday, December 19.
The council also heard from City Manager Dennis Bergin who discussed a proposed business park that would be located on 91.5 acres on Cagle Road. Bergin noted the city does not know the potential businesses who would come into this new facility at this point, but there are 61 potential uses in the requested rezoning.
“While we are in favor of economic development, we must be sure it is the best use for the city,” said Bergin.
This comes on the heels of the 365 project recently approved by Hall County Commissioners. While the project is not located within the city limits, Lula residents will be directly impacted by transportation issues. A Direct Regional Impact study was done on the Hall County project, but it remained silent on the traffic impact in the city of Lula.
In other business the council:
•discussed the “Christmas in Lula” Yard of the Month contest; winners will receive $100 credit per district on their utility bill.
•discussed the bid process for the demolition of dwellings on Carter Alley project.
•discussed a scheduled computer hardware update.
•noted that the Mountain View Well No 2 has been repaired and is back in service.
•discussed the Belton Bridge Well Development Status-Environmental Protection Agency approval.
•discussed a proposed increase in TCR tap fees; this item will be sent to the utility committee.
•noted there will be a hearing on December 19 for a proposed beer and wine; license by the drink by “Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant” which will be located at 6031 Main Street.
•were reminded that the solid waste fee increases which was, approved by the Mayor and Council in March, are now in effect.
•discussed a potential contract with 9th District for utility assistance.
•discussed a proposed Dog Park.
•discussed adding Wi-F and security cameras at the Rafe Banks Wellness Center; the initial coverage would include three cameras. The estimated cost is $2,000.
•noted the city has ten people who have applied to be on the steering committee for the Comprehensive Plan Update.
•discussed the Press/ Media Policy Adoption. Mayor Joe Thomas said he wanted to move the media section to the corner of the room because of potential falling hazards due to cables lying on the floor. Since that situation has been taken care of, Thomas said there was no need to move forward with this. Garnett Smith noted that, “he did not want to put them back there.”
•were reminded that the Lula Ladies Meeting will be held at the Lula Depot for lunch or dinner on Wednesday Nov 16. The meals will be served at noon and 6:30 p.m.
•discussed “Christmas in Lula” will be held on Saturday, Dec 3. The parade should begin at 6 and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas?” will be the movie in the park. The council also encourages vendors to sign up for this event where vendors will give away items to the public.
•discussed a potential Street Committee Meeting; member will prioritize a paving list within the city.
