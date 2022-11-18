The Lula City Council is working to get a handle on potential growth which is headed into or near the city. In a meeting on Monday, the council discussed a proposed Residential Zoning Plan to address this.

The council plan to hear from the citizens before acting on the issue.  A public hearing to discuss the proposed Residential Zoning Plan will come before the planning commission on Tuesday, December 6, and the council will hold the public hearing on Monday, December 19. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.