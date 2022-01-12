The Lula City Council is planning to correct zoning issues dating back to the 1950s. City Manager Dennis Bergin told the council at a meeting Monday night that there are 166 properties in the city that are incorrectly zoned.
There are residential areas that are zoned agricultural; there are commercial areas that are zoned residential. Bergin said city hall employees get calls almost daily from realtors and bankers who have questions about these issues especially when a property owner looks to sell. Bergin emphasized that the city does not plan to make property owners rezone.
In other zoning issues, Bergin advised the mayor and council that “The Cottages,” another proposed development by Norton Development, has submitted the plat for a 19-unit development on 4.3 acres off Athens Street. In 2021 Norton proposed a development, but after public opposition withdrew that plan. During those negotiations, the council came up with a compliance list for the development, and Bergin told the council they have met these stipulations during the planning stage of the newest development.
The council also heard from John Mancin and Bill Turk of Hudson River Trading Company. The partners have asked for a variance for a proposed warehouse building located in the 365-Overlay District which requires brick and stucco on four sides of structures in the Mountain View Development. Mancin explained the company is asking that the back side of the building, where the trucks load out, have metal siding. He presented photographs and noted that side of the building could not be seen from 365. He explained this variance would save $45,000 to $50,000. The council should take action on this matter at the regular council meeting next week.
Bergin also advised the council of a proposed annexation and rezoning that could take place on a 30.37 parcel of land located on 7th and Lewallen Streets. Cook Communities has requested a zoning change from Agricultural to Planned Residential Development. Presently, this is in the hands of Hall County leaders who have yet to respond.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the city council:
•discussed a variance request at 5277 and 5381 Old Cornelia Hwy. Developers are asking for a 50-foot setback for two duplexes instead of the required 100-foot setback.
•discussed a proposed ordinance concerning Urban Camper/Homeless Issues.
•heard a report and a request from Doug Forrester who is the Code Enforcement Officer. He said for the last week of December he had three new cases, closed four cases, and has a total of 23 active cases on file at that time. He also has ten cases on the court docket. Forrester also asked the council to consider purchasing a body cam for him.
•appointed Matt Hamby as the Mayor Pro-Tem.
•heard from Mayor Joe Thomas concerning trains blocking the city tracks for an extended amount of time. He said there are signs at the tracks with a number to call if the train blocks the tracks for an hour or longer.
•discussed attending a Local Option Sales Tax class sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association.
•proposed to schedule a work session to discuss a request by S&S Septic Hauling for the city to receive septic for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.