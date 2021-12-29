Lula council members voted at its December meeting to initiate the process of eminent domain on several properties in the city.
The properties include a section of land on Carter’s Alley between Cobb Street and Athens Street. The city needs the land due to storm water drainage, utility needs and parking needs. The second properties are located on Maiden Lane across from the Wellness Park. This property will be used to expand the operation of the park.
This is only the first step in the process. Letters went out last week to the property owners following a survey and an appraisal.
The city plans to offer all citizens the appraised value for the land. There will also be public hearings before any final action is taken.
