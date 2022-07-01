The Lula City Council voted at its June meeting to table a request to bring 519 single residential homes into the city until a Development Regional Impact Review is complete.
The Pacific Group began looking at developing a 202-acre site located at 6232 Athens Street earlier this year. Company representative Kevin Seifert spoke at last week’s meeting to lay out their plans. First, the company has requested that the property be annexed into the city of Lula. Secondly, they have requested that the property be rezoned from agricultural to a Planned Unit Development.
Seifert explained they would develop the property and sell the single family lots to builders. He noted that there would be three price points for the homes and amenities would include a swimming pool, tennis courts and a clubhouse. He said the development would include 36 acres of undisturbed space, 14 acres for amenities and 25 acres of right-of-way, along with four acres for storm water facilities. He said the gross density would be 2.57 units per acre and the smallest lot size would be 1/6 of an acre.
Seifert explained the company is willing to contribute funds to facilitate the site. He noted that there would be an HOA and there would be a 25 percent cap on owners renting out their homes.
On Monday, he said the company is also willing to make contributions for signal improvements at Athens Street and 365, work with the city to develop wells for the water system and contribute money to local schools.
While several Lula residents raised concerns, no one spoke in complete opposition of this proposal. Some of the concerns include traffic. A development of this magnitude could bring an additional thousand cars to the area.
Another concern is there was only one entrance into the development. Seifert said there would be another entrance for emergency vehicles, but they would consider making it a second entrance for all vehicles.
The council will revisit this issue once the impact study is complete. At that time, City Attorney Joey Homans, said additional public hearings will be held before the council votes on this issue.
