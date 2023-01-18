The City of Lula is looking to hire an assistant city manager and another part-time position as well.
In a recent work session, council members talked about the workload and the number of meetings on the books, and decided they need the extra people.
In fact, they have been looking for someone to fill the assistant city manager position, and they have not had any luck so far. The salary for the assistant manager is set at $87,000 and they discussed the possibility of a sign on bonus because there is not enough money on the table at this time. The part-time salary has been set for $27,000.
The council also discussed merging both positions, but city council member Denise Shockley said from her research, both positions are needed. She talked with someone at the City of Commerce, and she found out they have several more positions than Lula has presently.
“I feel like we are overworking our people,” said Shockley. The council agreed to further discuss this matter.
In other business the council:
•approved a request from Los Arcos Bar and Restaurant for license and retail sale of distilled spirts for consumption. The restaurant will be location at 6031 Main St.
•discussed demolition bids for structures on Carter Alley. Bid openings is set for Feb 15 at 3 p.m.
•discussed bid documents for street resurfacing and repair.
•noted they will vote for city appointments including mayor-pro-tem, city attorney, city clerk, city judge and city manager at the next meeting.
•noted that the Lula Ladies will meeting on Wednesday, Jan 25, at the Lula Depot, Lunch. Lunch will be served at noon and dinner at 6:00 p.m.
•noted that they Lula Belton Historical Society will met on Monday, January 23, at 7 p.m.
