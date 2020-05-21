A Lula man has been arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on allegations of sex crimes against two children.
According to the preliminary investigation, Matthew James Felmey, 30, committed the acts of rape, child molestation, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery against a female child at his residence in Lula. The crimes occurred between the morning of Sunday, May 3, and evening of Monday, May 4.
Additionally, Investigators secured a warrant for Felmey on a second charge of aggravated sexual battery involving a second female victim. According to initial details, Felmey committed the offense between January and September of 2013 at a residence in the 2,200 block of Smallwood Road.
Felmey reportedly knew both victims.
The sheriff’s office investigation began on April 9, 2020, when deputies received a referral from the Hall County Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) Office. Hall County investigators notified the Cleveland Police Department in White County after determining the referral was actually related to incidents that occurred in its jurisdiction.
On Tuesday, May 5, during the joint investigation with Cleveland Police, Hall County Deputies arrested Felmey on the resulting warrants out of White County. At that time, Hall County Investigators obtained a search warrant for his cell phone and seized it. On the following day, Felmey was released to the White County Detention Center.
During the ongoing investigation, Hall County detectives learned of the two victims in Hall County and located video on Felmey’s phone of the May 2020 crimes. Investigators obtained the Hall County warrants for Felmey’s arrest on Tuesday, May 12.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation continues, and additional charges are anticipated.
Anyone with information on other potential victims is asked to contact Investigator Alford at 770-533-7690.
