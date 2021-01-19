Lula Mayor Jim Grier reviewed the past year at the city council meeting Tuesday night with the first phase of implementing WiFi in downtown and the establishment of a planning commission among the accomplishments in 2020.
The mayor said the WiFi has been used by residents of Lula, as well as Banks County and Hall County, including students who have been working remotely some this past year due to the pandemic.
The mayor said a planning and zoning commission was also created during the past year with three members appointed to review requests and make recommendations to the city council.
The mayor said development also moved forward on the “365 Well” and “Sewer Line I” projects, although both were put on hold mid-year due to the pandemic. The city received GEFA loans for both and the projects are expected to move forward in 2021.
One issue that was resolved in 2020 was the sludge disposal problem with the town working with Habersham County to dispose of it.
Mayor Grier also said it was also a year of “action and reaction” due to COVID-19 and the storm damage in the town. The mayor said the town leaders and staff “faced these challenges and found new ways to solve problems.” The mayor said he is especially grateful for the Lula Cares program that was implemented to help citizens of the town during the pandemic.
As the new year gets underway, the mayor said town leaders are “poised and ready for what is to come.”
ALSO AT THE MEETING
Also at the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, which was handled virtually by Zoom:
•Marvin Moore was re-elected as Mayor Pro-Tem.
•Mayor Grier, Moore and councilmen Mordecai Wilson and Lamb Griffin were again named as the check signers for the city’s fund accounts.
•Rosemary Totty, city clerk; Dennis Bergin, city manager; and Joey Homans, city attorney were reappointed.
•the following committee assignments were made: finance, Moore and Matt Hamby; street, Griffin and Garnett Smith; utility, Hamby and Wilson; public safety, Griffin and Wilson; park and festival, Hamby and Smith; cemetery, Griffin and Smith; human resources, Moore and Hamby; downtown beautification, Moore and Wilson; and zoning and planning, Moore and Smith.
•the fees for the Nov. 2 city election were set as follows: $150 for mayor and $100 for council seats. The mayor’s seat and District 2 and 3 council seats will be on the ballot. Qualifying will be the week of Aug. 16.
•the January Yard of the Month recipients were recognized: Joe Edwards, Vickie Wood, Kenneth Griffin, Ova Chavez and Leslie Lott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.