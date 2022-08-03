Two Lula men were arrested as part of on Thursday, July 21, 2022, related to a three-month investigation known as Operation A Team. This investigation was conducted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Major Offender’s Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
The primary suspect of the investigation, Trevor Wade Southers, 21, of Lula, was arrested on three counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine.
Also arrested from Lula was Thomas Christopher Moore, 39, who was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of LSD.
•Derek Malcolm Daniel, 35, Dahlonega, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
•Shelbi Deanna Eanes, 27, Cornelia, trafficking methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.
The arrests were made during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across North Georgia. Throughout the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, LSD, and two firearms.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are anticipated. For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervisor, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
