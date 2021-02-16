The Lula City Council approved a loan agreement with Georgia Environmental Finance Authority during the monthly meeting on Monday. The $636,000 loan, with a 1.9 percent interest rate, will be used to make improvements to the water system including a new well near Hwy. 365.
All of the work must be inspected by the Environmental Protection Division, so the end date for the project is March 2022. Mayor Jim Grier hopes the project will be completed in less time. Bids for the project began Tuesday, February 16.
Bids also started on Tuesday for the Oconee Waterline and culvert repair. The damaged occurred during the storms last October.
The council also unanimously approved a bid by Text My Gov to provide emergency texting information. One example is when the city needs to contact residents about a boil water advisory. The cost is $2,400 for the first year and the cost will decrease to $1,900 in the second year. Additionally, the council voted to contract with vendor, Joey Anderson, to improve cyber security. The council will pay $112 a month or $1,344 annually.
DEPOT RENTAL
Starting in March, the depot will be open for rentals. It has been closed due to COVID- 19. There are state regulations for public gatherings. Mayor Grier pointed out that social distancing rules will allow for 38 people to be at a gathering.
The council also voted to extend the half price rental rates that were implemented during the pandemic. There are several options available on the city website, but the regular cost to rent the building for five hours on Saturdays or Sundays is $300. In order to get the discount, patrons must make a reservation by June 30. The discount will be in effect for the rest of the year.
ELECTION
Council members also discussed the upcoming election where citizens will pick a mayor and council for the District 2 and 4 seats. The cost to run for mayor is $150, and the cost for council members is $100.
Qualifying will begin at 8:30 a.m. on August 16 and will end on August 18 at 4:30 p.m. The election is set for November 2. The last day to register to vote is October 4, and if a run-off election is needed, it will be November 30.
ZONING ISSUES
The council talked about several items that they will send to the planning and zoning committee. First, the annexation and zoning for a piece of property on County Line Road. The committee will also look at the regulations for vape shops and brew pubs. There are some state rules already in place, but the council will discuss the possibility of additional regulations.
On another matter, the council unanimously agreed to appoint Mayor Grier as the 1st vice-president for the Georgia Municipal Association. Currently, the mayor serves as 2nd vice-president.
In other business, the council agreed to have Railroad Days on Friday night, April 30, and Saturday, May 1. There will be more information to come next month on the event.
