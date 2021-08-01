The Lula City Council met July 27 to present and prioritize the capital improvement plan for the next three years. The council has already identified some infrastructure needs, including improvements to water and sewer lines.
The city council prioritized the needs into three categories. The first group includes items the council expects to complete within 12-18 months; the second group would be completed in 12-36 months, and the last projects should be completed in three or more years.
City Manager Dennis Bergin let everyone know that the city continues to be in good condition financially. While the city has budgeted for many items, the city will have the opportunity to spend $552,000 from the American Rescue Plan along with their percentage of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds from Banks and Hall County.
The top priorities includes "municode codification." This is an integrated technology solution where all ordinances could be found online. Bergin said that this would be an asset for officials and citizens and it can be used as a tool for economic growth. The cost, which is based on population, is expected to be $8,500.
The next priority is lift station replacement on Maiden Lane. Officials have budgeted $100,000, which will come out of SPLOST/general funds.
Third on the list is land acquisition at a cost of $600,000, which is set to come from the general budget. At this point, officials have not unveiled the piece of property they have their eye on and they went into executive discussion again to talk about land acquisition. No action was taken on this matter.
To round out the list of improvements that are top priorities are park improvements. Tennis courts will be resurfaced and a chalk pad with be added. The cost is $12,000 and this will come from the general fund.
The council also agreed that the prisoner vehicle needs to be replaced. The current vehicle is a 2010 model and it is in need of many repairs. The $20,000 designated for this purchase will come from general funds.
The last two items that were deemed top priority are the air conditioner replacement at city hall for $12,000.
The council has also budged $30,000 for storage and interior renovations at city hall. In the last fiscal year budget, the city designated $30,000 for this project, and the additional monies allocated, will give the council an opportunity to get the technology in place for live streamlining meetings.
OTHER PROJECTS
Other items that are second tier priorities include water system improvements at 120,000 which will come from SPLOST-utility funds, and sewer line replacements at an initial cost of $150,000. City leaders also plan to continue the street scape plan at a cost of $125,000.
The final items on tier 2 list include cemetery improvements to add a columbarium, a place where urns are stored, at a cost of $40,000, and a city restoration development study at a cost of $45,000. Bergin explained this is just one phase to help develop a long-range plan.
Other items to be funded by SPLOST and/or general fund include parking improvements at a cost of $55,000 and redevelopment of downtown street lights; the initial funding is set at $35,000. The council also budgeted $10,000 for landscaping improvements on Main Street.
The priority list also includes lighting for the sidewalks at the Depot. The first step should cost $30,000.
Other items include directional signage which will cost $10,000 to begin the project. The city also plans to add new holiday decorations at a cost of $10,000; this will also be completed in phases.
Other priority items include better wi-fi and additional security cameras to the city park. This is expected to cost $14,000.
Finally, the council designated $175,000 to close the old septic pond on Athens Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.