The Lula Planning Commission discussed creating agriculture districts at its meeting last week.
The 365 Overlay District is what travelers see when they enter Lula, and the district was created to entice development. When looking at the city map, there is at least one surrounding piece of property that is still zoned agricultural. During the meeting the planning commission discussed creating three types of agricultural zoning.
"The overlay is a tool to bring development," city manager Dennis Bergin stated. "We don't want to deviate for unintentional consequences."
If the agriculatural zoning is not compartmentalized, the city could have a "pig farm" on the side of 365. Several members discussed that scenario, and they asked Bergin to gather more information on dividing argicultural zoning. The categories will state uses that would be allowed in each category.
Members were complimentary of Jaemor Farms which may be zoned Agricultural Tourism. Planning commission member Ricky Lewallen said that the orchard was the second most visited place in Hall County; first place going to Lake Lanier.
The planning commission will further discuss agricultural zoning at future meetings and make recommendations to the Lula City Council.
