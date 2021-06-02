The Lula Planning Commission will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at Lula City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
•365 Overlay District - Amendment -agricultural use exception.
•Vape Shop, proposed definition, and district location.
•Amendment to Zoning “Brew-Pubs” definition and district.
