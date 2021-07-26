Around 50 people turned out for the public hearing last week on the derelict and blighted property ordinance being proposed in the City of Lula.
After hearing from more than a dozen city residents, the city council voted unanimously to table the vote and hold a second public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 16, at the Depot, that will include the proposed derelict and blighted property ordinance, proposed changes to the comprehensive future land use map and an ordinance amending permitted uses of the Agricultural District in the adopted zoning ordinance.
Council member Garnett Smith made a motion to postpone the vote in order to re-visit some of the definitions included in the ordinance that deal with pubic authority, public officer and the powers of the city manager or designee.
“This (ordinance) is needed to get Lula where we want to be,” council member Matt Hamby said. But Hamby said he also had listened to the resident’s concerns and wants time to respond to those concerns.
City residents, Joe and Patty Thomas, Athens St., both voiced concern about the ordinance allowing any city employee to come onto private property without consent.
“Do you want just anybody coming onto your property?” Joe Thomas asked.
Curtis Haney, Old Cornelia Hwy., said the definitions for public authority and public officer were “too broad.”
Haney also said the changes made to the city’s current derelict and blighted property ordinance should not have been made and the citizens were blindsided with them.
However, the council has held several meetings where the proposed new ordinance was discussed and copies of the new ordinance have been available for pick-up at city hall.
Felton Wood, Belton Bridge Rd., said he had been harassed by city manager Dennis Bergin in the past and he was made to abide by different requirements than other city residents pertaining to installing an outbuilding on his property.
Wood said no one should be able to go onto private property without consent from the property owner.
“You don’t need to put the faith in one man to run the city,” Wood said, in regards to using the city manager as the city’s public authority. He said the city marshal should be the public authority.
Denise Shockley, Shockley Rd., asked for clarification on what constitutes a probable cause that would allow someone the right to come onto the property.
Lula homeowner and businessowner Crystal Smith said, “I am disgusted with what is on this piece of paper (copy of ordinance).” Smith said her home and business are both inspected yearly when it is time for her insurance to be renewed and her business is inspected by the fire marshal.
"I don’t need anyone from the city coming onto my property doing an inspection. “As a show of good faith, can we request another public hearing?” Smith asked.
City attorney Joey Homans said he would work on more verifications of the proposed ordinance and the definitions included in the proposed ordinance and he should have this complete by August 2, with copies available for the public.
In the ordinance, the powers of city manager or designee is empowered to:
•investigate and inspect the condition of dwellings, buildings, structures, and private property within the city to determine those structures and property uses in violation of this ordinance. Entries onto private property shall be made in a manner so as to cause the least possible inconvenience; provided, however, the public officer shall not enter any occupied dwelling or structure without first having obtained the consent of the owner or a person in possession. In those cases where consent to entry is denied after reasonable request, the public officer may apply to the municipal court for an administrative search warrant upon showing probable cause that a violation exists;
•to retain experts including certified real estate appraisers, qualified building contractors, and qualified building inspectors, engineers, surveyors, accountants, and attorneys;
•to appoint and fix the duties of such officers and employees of the city as he deems necessary to carry out the purposes of this ordinance, and;
•to delegate any functions and powers under this ordinance to such officers, employees and agents designated for that purpose.
Also, in question was the definitions: 1) public authority means any member of the governing authority, or any officer who is in charge of any department or branch of government (municipal, county or state) relating to health, fire, life safety, building regulations, or to other activities concerning dwellings, buildings, or structures, or use of private property within the city; and 2) public officer mean the city manager, who is authorized to exercise the powers prescribed by article, and an officer or employee of the city to whom the city manager delegates such authority.
