Lula Mayor Jim Grier opened the city council meeting Monday night, July 11, encouraging residents to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and stating that city buildings would remain closed to the public.
Mayor Grier pointed out that area hospitals are at capacity and also encouraged city residents to write notes of thanks and encouragements to those employees, as well as donated individually wrapped snacks and non-perishable food.
The mayor also encouraged residents to continue to “wash their hands, wear masks, keep six-foot distance from each other and avoid large crowds,” to stop the spread of this deadly virus.
Also at the meeting, held as a virtual “zoom” meeting:
•city manager Dennis Bergin gave a finance update, including a report that $100,000 had been spent on repairs at Victoria Lane, which was damaged in recent storms.
•discussed the city election planned for Nov. 2, where the mayor’s seat and the District 2 Council seat (now held by Marvin Moore) and the District 3 Council seat (now held by Mordecai Wilson) will be on the ballot. Qualifying will be in August.
•discussed RailRoad Days, which is usually held the first Saturday in May. The mayor said if it is going to be held, planning will need to begin soon.
•it was announced the January ladies gathering at the depot has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
•the status of the planning commission’s proposed overlay district was discussed. “We have to have the draft soon,” Bergin said. “It will be a great tool for economic development.”
•Bergin reported that the new playground equipment has been installed at the park. He said the weather needs to improve for it to “dry out.”
•the meeting for next week was changed from Monday to Tuesday, Jan. 19, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
