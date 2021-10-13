The Lula City Council has approved the purchase of 1.6 acres located at 5960 Athens Street and Hwy. 51. The council intends to develop additional downtown parking and add other amenities.
The council will have a conceptual design plan developed to best utilize the property. Leaders say there will also be time for public input.
City Manager Dennis Bergin explained the original asking price of the property was in excess of $116,000, but after evaluation, Mayor Jim Grier and council members were able to reach an agreement will the seller at a cost of $46,000. The purchase and the improvement to the property will be paid for with Special Local Option Sales Tax funds (SPLOST).
In a work session on Monday, the mayor and council:
•discussed the roof replacement at city hall. Bergin said he is waiting on one additional bid before presenting the information to the city council.
•heard from Bergin on the city finances 14 weeks into the fiscal year. The general fund and the water and sewer fund budgets should be at a balance of 73 percent, and both are at 76 percent. Bergin also said the SPLOST funds are exceeding expectations.
•discussed replacing the second waste water treatment tank while they are amending the budget to pay for the replacement of the first tank.
•Bergin updated the council on sewer line “I.” There is one bid, and it looks as if the project may begin in December and could be completed within six months.
•were reminded that voting will be at Lula City Hall in the council chamber; the renovations are complete. Early voting began on October 12 and will continue until October 29. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include two Saturdays, October 16 and October 23.
•let citizens know that the city will be trimming and removing trees.
•discussed speed limits and encouraged everyone to slow down especially in subdivisions. The city will begin to use portable radar signs.
•recognized everyone who worked to make the Lula Fall Festival a great success.
noted that the city will have a public input meeting to discuss future park development. The meetings will be held on Thursday, October 14, at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.