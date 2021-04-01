The 45th annual Railroad Days will be held in Lula Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
On Friday night, a movie will be presented at the depot. Festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. with vendors opening. The movie will be presented just after dark.
On Saturday, there will be a parade, festival and entertainment. The parade will be at 10 a.m. Festivities will be at the Train Depot Community Center & Stage, located at 5911 Wall Street, Lula.
