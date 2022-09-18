The City of Lula has received $552,872 in additional money from the American Rescue Plan which is funded by the federal government.
In a work session last week, city manager Dennis Bergin explained that the council will need to decide how to spend the funds. He noted that the council had used the first round of funds for upgrades to the city sewer system, including Sewer Line I which is now under construction.
Bergin also noted that $125,000 in revenues has been budgeted for sewer line taps, and the city has already collected $292,000 which is largely due to the expansion of Magnolia Station Subdivision. Bergin also noted that Local Option Sales Tax is also up by 8 percent.
Bergin also updated the council on the new well on Belton Bridge Road; he said the bid has come in at $84,000. The water and sewer projects should be paid for out of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Funds.
While revenues are larger than expected, the city has also been faced with expenditures on the current sewer system. There have been sewer pump issues and the city will rebuild one pump and buy an additional pump. He noted that the cost of a new pump will be $20,850 although he noted that price has come down from $30,000. He also told the council there was 12-week window from ordering the pump to delivery. He also noted the city just made a $154,000 payment on Sewer Line I.
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•heard from Bergin concerning health insurance for employees. Currently, the 14 city employees are insured by the Georgia Municipal Association, but premiums will increase by 8 percent. He said he is looking to have other options for the council soon.
•discussed the purchase of Carter Alley. The city has proposed to purchase the properties for infrastructure and traffic issues. Once they have control of the properties, Bergin will get demolition bids. Bergin pointed out that no plans can be finalized until the city has possession of the property. He said he believes they should have conceptual plans in November or December.
•discussed rolling the millage rate back from 1.966 to zero at the meeting next Monday night. So, the citizens will not incur city taxes.
•heard a request from the Lula Belton Historical Society. They have asked for $2,000 to cover the cost of entertainment for the Lula Fall Festival which will be held on Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2. The event will kick off with Movie Night on Friday, September 30.
•discussed the proposed rezoning in unincorporated Hall County for an Inland 365 Business Center.
•discussed a proposed beer and wine license by the drink at “Los Arcos Mexican Resturant’ on 6031 Main Street Lula.
•discussed a request from Liberty Baptist Church Liberty Baptist for use and waver of fees at Rafe Banks Park for a free “fall festival” like event for the community on Saturday, Oct 2,2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•discussed a rezoning request 5035 Cornelia Hwy. 365 from Agricultural to M-1 Light Industrial. The planning commission will hear this on October 4 and the city council will hold a public hearing on October 17. This is only for a rezoning request; no plans have been made for the property.
•noted that they Lula Belton Historical Society will meet Monday, Sept 22, at the Depot at 7 p.m.
