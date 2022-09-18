The City of Lula has received $552,872 in additional money from the American Rescue Plan which is funded by the federal government.

In a work session last week, city manager Dennis Bergin explained that the council will need to decide how to spend the funds. He noted that the council had used the first round of funds for upgrades to the city sewer system, including Sewer Line I which is now under construction.

