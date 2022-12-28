Sparks continued to fly at the Lula City Council meeting when three residents called on city council member Gene Bramlett to resign amid harassment allegations among city employees.
“No employee should walk around on eggshells,” exclaimed city resident Joseph Johnson.
City resident Robert Grizzle addressed the council, “This is wontan misbehavior; do your duty; bring this to an end.”
Gene Bramlett has denied the harassment accusations.
This is the second investigation that named Bramlett, Johnson pointed out. A retired GBI officer was hired to investigate allegations of harassment concerning a code enforcement issue. Bramlett was named on that complaint, along with City Code Enforcement Officer Doug Forrester.
Johnson pointed out the expense that the city has incurred over the last year. The city has spent “$10,000 on investigations and seminars,” he said.
Last month, some citizens called for Forrester to be fired.
In other business at the meeting, the city council:
•approved a request from the Lula Belton Historical Society for use of the Depot for their monthly meeting which is held on the fourth Monday of the month.
•agreed to decrease the rental fee at the Depot from $600 to $300.
•heard from City Manager Dennis Bergin who stated the city has a cumulative bank balance of $5.3 million. He reported that the city bank balances remain constant.
•noted the city may raise sewer tap fees. That will be addressed by the utility committed and public comment will be scheduled.
•discussed demolition bid for structures on Carter Alley. Bids will open on Wednesday, February 15, at 3 p.m.
•tabled a vote on the Dog Park proposal. The 250 square feet project is expected to cost $6,000.
•tabled a vote on the adoption of residential building requirements.
•noted that the Comprehensive Plan steering committee update will be held on Thursday, January 19, at 6 p.m.
•noted that the city council work session and meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 10, and Tuesday, January 17, for one month.
