The Lula City Council agreed Monday night to spend $91,945 for repairs to Victoria Lane which was washed out due to flooding over the weekend. The money will come from special purpose local option sales tax revenue.
A wide portion of the road was washed away early Sunday morning after more than seven inches of rain fell in 24 hours. This left 18 families stranded on a portion of the road. A temporary road was put in place to be used until the repairs are made.
Other damage from the flooding included a washout under the stairs at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and flooding and debris in the city park and walking trails.
City manager Dennis Bergin said he is looking into a possible emergency declaration and funds state funds for these projects.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council discussed items that will be on the agenda for a vote at the May 19 meeting, including:
•an ordinance requiring face masks to be used at city facilities, along with social distancing and temperatures taking due to COVID-19.
•electronic lock front doors at city facilities.
•bid for Oconee Street culvert/repair.
