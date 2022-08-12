With the Development Regional Impact Study in hand, the Lula City Council set two meetings to discuss a request that would potentially bring 519 single residential homes to a 202-acre tract of be located on 6232 Athens Street.
The issue was discussed at a work session meeting of the city council Monday night, Aug. 8.
The planning commission will discuss the matter on Tuesday, August 30, and the city council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 19.
In an earlier meeting, Kevin Seifert, representative of the Pacific Group, laid out their potential plans. First, the company has requested that the property be annexed into the city of Lula. Secondly, they have requested that the property be rezoned from agricultural to a Planned Unit Development.
The property would be developed to sell the single family lots to builders. Seifert noted that there would be three price points for the homes and amenities would include a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. He said the development would include 36 acres of undisturbed space, 14 acres for amenities, 25 acres of right-of-way along with four acres for storm water facilities. He said the gross density would be 2.57 units per acre and the smallest lot size would be 1/6 of an acre.
When this matter was discussed at an earlier meeting, Lula residents expressed concerns including the amount of traffic and stress on infrastructure.
In other business during the monthly work session on Monday, the council heard a report concerning the demolition of a structure on Carter Alley and Cobb Street. City manager Dennis Bergin said the city will begin accepting bids on the project. Then the council will begin to discuss conceptional designs to revitalize the properties.
During the work session, the council also:
•received a $500 check for the caboose renovations from county resident, Don Orden.
•heard a report from Bergin concerning the Sewer Line “I.” He reminded the council that they have been able to save $280,000 on the bore, but the $40,000 budgeted for trench rock has already been exceeded. The project should be complete in December.
•Bergin told the council about a GMA Health Insurance Premium increase of 8 percent that will go into effect in January 2023. The council will have the opportunity to consider the increase and take a vote in an upcoming meeting.
•discussed an additional exterior video camera at city hall. The additional cost would be $1,638.
•discussed a request by Magnolia Station Phase 4. With the additional 169 dwellings, the council would need to consider a 40,000-gallon sewer capacity increase. The request will be sent to committee.
•noted that a request for a proposed beer and wine license for Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant located at 6031 Main Street is under review by city attorney Joey Homans.
•reminded citizens of the Lula Belton Historical Society Meeting on the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the depot.
