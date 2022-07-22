Qualifying will be held in early August to fill the two vacant seats on the Lula City Council.

In a meeting on Monday, the Lula City Council voted to change the qualifying dates for the special election that will be held to fill the two vacant council seats. The new qualifying dates will begin on Monday, August 8, at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, August 10, at noon.

