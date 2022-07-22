Qualifying will be held in early August to fill the two vacant seats on the Lula City Council.
In a meeting on Monday, the Lula City Council voted to change the qualifying dates for the special election that will be held to fill the two vacant council seats. The new qualifying dates will begin on Monday, August 8, at 8:30 a.m. and will end on Wednesday, August 10, at noon.
The council seats were vacated when councilmen Lamb Griffin and Matt Hamby resigned earlier this year.
City manager Dennis Bergin said qualifying packets for candidates will be available at City Hall beginning August 1.
The election is set for Tuesday, November 8.
In other business at the meeting, the city council:
•voted to name Councilmember Denise Shockley as Mayor Pro-Tem.
•heard a request from Pastor Erik Stewart, from Liberty Baptist Church, asking if an addiction recovery meeting could be held at the Lula Depot. The council sent the request to a committee to study.
•Stewart also invited the community to an event on Friday, July 22, for free food, Bingo, prizes, and music. The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
•Stewart also advised the city of a “Loads of Love” program that is set to begin on Friday, July 29. Liberty Baptist Church has teamed up with the Lula Laundromat to offer free clothes washing service to shut-ins and elderly people who live inside the city limits of Lula. He said the program should take place every other Friday.
•noted that the Lula Belton Historical Society will meet at the Depot on Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m.
•noted that the Lula Ladies will meet at the Depot on Wednesday, July 26≤ at noon and 6:30 p.m.
