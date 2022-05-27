Following a split vote last month, the Lula City Council unanimously approved a revised ordinance at its May meeting addressing the issue of loitering and homelessness in the town.
Last month, there was a split vote with council members Gene Bramlett and Garnett Smith voting in favor of the "Urban Camping and Prohibiting the Improper Use of Public Places Ordinance," while Matt Hamby voted no. council members Denise Shockley and Lamb Griffin abstained from voting.
City attorney Joey Homans outlined the revisions during the May council meeting. He said the accused would get a warning and a public or private health agency would be contacted in an attempt to assist the person. If the accused fails to comply and refuses assistance, then the person would be cited or arrested.
During recent public hearings, citizens were also divided on the issue. Some spoke in favor of the ordinance because they said people were sleeping or traipsing through their yards during the night and loitering in public places. Other askied the city for help.
Pastor Eric Stewart spoke against the ordinance because he said alcohol and drug abuse is the problem not homelessness. He, along with other citizens, urged the council to help citizens with that problem rather than cite them and put them in jail.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•voted to replace three lawnmowers for a price not to exceed $24,000.
•agreed to move forward with a well exploration at a cost of no more than $65,000.
•heard from city manager Dennis Bergin who reported that he is still waiting on additional parts to repair the fountain at Veteran’s Park.
•approved a rezoning and variance request from Doug Collins He asked that his property at 292 Railroad Avenue be rezone from Agricultural to Multi-Family Residential. The variance will allow a double-wide mobile home to be placed on the property.
•noted that budget hearing will begin on June 8; a public hearing will be held on June 13 and 20, with a possible adoption at the council meeting.
•voted to change the planning commission from three to five members. This will be discussed at the next council meeting due to a split vote.
•discussed the Memorial Day celebration that will be held on Monday, May 30, at 10:30.
