Lula leaders say they will challenge the new Census numbers for residents living inside the municipal boundaries. In a work session on Monday, City Manager Dennis Bergin said the new count is short 300 people or 10 percent of the population.
The undercount would have significant impacts on the percentage used to determine Lula’s share of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) collected in Banks and Hall County.
Bergin said the challenge would be a long process which would affect the LOST dollars currently under negotiation. Once the LOST is determined, that amount will last for five years.
“Unfortunately, the process takes so long, LOST negotiations will be determined before the process is finished,” said Bergin.
Mayor Joe Thomas reminded everyone that a new redistricting map would be drawn based on the new Census numbers. The council plans to work with the Georgia Mountains Regional Development Commission (GMRDC) to redraw the map at a cost of $500.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Bergin told the council that the city has received notice that Waste Management will increase the contract fee by $3 per month. The current city contract ends in November 2023. The change in service would involve the use of an automated truck. The finance committee is working with a representative from Waste Management to explore options to extend the current contract.
Council members also discussed:
•applicants for the Planning and Zoning Committee have been interviewed and a recommendation will be made at next Monday’s meeting.
• the opportunity to donate to the “Carl Manger Memorial Caboose Remodeling Fund.” The city has already rained $4,000, and they are still taking donations.
•a spring clean-up day that is set for Monday, April 18. There are limitations to what will be picked up.
•Railroad Days dates for Friday, May 6th and Saturday, May 7th.
•Bergin reported that the Banks County referendum is in the works for the 2023 Continuation of the Roads and Bridges Tax but no date for the referendum has been set.
•Lula Ladies group will meet on March 23 for lunch at noon and dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Depot
Community Center
•the Lula Belton Historical Society will meet on the 4th Monday of the month. This month the meeting will be on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Lula Depot Community Center
The Council went into closed session to discuss land acquisition and reconvened to announce no action would be taken.
The council will hold the regular council meeting on Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m.
