It’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget time in Lula. At the work session on Monday, June 14, the City of Lula council discussed the public hearing on the budget set for 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at city hall.
The proposed 2022 general fund budget is $1.342 million – up from $1.115 million approved in 2021. For 2022, the proposed water and sewer fund budget is $931,000 – up from $805,387 in 2021.
The council will consider adopting the budget on or after June 28, possibly in a called meeting.
Also, at the public hearing on June 21 the council will consider:
•a request for withdrawal of a previous zoning request for a proposed planned residential development from Frank Norton of Norton Capital for four acres located at 5980 Moon Dr.
•a petition from Tim and Harriett Williams for a road abandonment at 6049 Main St.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the work session, the council:
•heard from city manager Dennis Bergin on several issues, including: 1) city finances for FY2021 ending June 30. Bergin said financials were good and Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues had exceeded projections. 2) American Rescue Plan funding re-allocated. “This will be a windfall for every city,” Bergin said. Bergin said this revenue would be over a two-year distribution period and would be an opportunity for the city to re-start the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) sewer line “I” and 365 well and water line development projects. 3) city hall renovations. Bergin reported he is having a problem getting the IT contractors pricing and a date for the work to begin. 4) Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) extension. A referendum will be held on November 2, 2021. The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) proposed Lula received 1.13 percent of the 15 million population over a five-year collection period. 5) on-line technology to live stream council meetings. Bergin said he had received one bid on this project and was expecting second bid in soon.
•discussed several items related to water and sewer, including: 1) Bergin said the Maiden Ln. lift station is good right now. 2) Bergin advised the city’s chemical feed system needs to be replaced. 3) Bergin reported that he has received notice from Habersham County that the city’s fee to dispose of its sludge would be going up. 4) Bergin said the city’s annual water quality report, a consumer confidence report, was on the city’s website and Lula didn’t have any water quality issues for the year. 4) Bergin told the council that seven-day a week staffing in water and sewer is challenging for the city.
•received notice from Bergin that new compressors and fans are needed for the restrooms at both the old city hall and the Veterans Park. Bergin said he would seek pricing for both of these.
•discussed a request from Airline Baptist Church to use the Veterans Park on Sunday, July 11, from 5-6 p.m. for a community prayer meeting. The council will vote on this at the meeting on Monday, June 21, following the public hearing in city hall.
•received a request from the Lula Bellton Historic Society for $2,500 in funding for entertainment for the fall festival planned in October.
•discussed a potential 60-day extension of the moratorium on vape shops, brew pubs and agricultural. These items are currently before the city’s planning commission.
•discussed re-scheduling the council’s August work session to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, due to a conflict with the annual Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) conference in Savannah. The council will vote on this at the June 21 meeting.
•introduced Tangee Puckett as the city’s new city clerk. The current city clerk, Rosemary Totty, is planning to retire at the end of August. Puckett comes to the city with 14 years of city clerk experience.
•announced the following upcoming events: 1) Movie at the Depot on Friday, June 18, beginning at 6 p.m. The movie “Little Rascals”, the new version, will be shown beginning at dusk. Food vendors will be at the event. Everyone is invited to bring a blanket/chair and attend the event. 2) The Depot Community Center rentals have re-opened at a 50-percent discount through June 30, for bookings through December 30. 3) The monthly Ladies Gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 30, at noon for lunch and 6:30 p.m. for dinner.
•met in closed session for approximately one hour to discuss land acquisition. No action was taken.
•heard from Lula resident Joe Thomas, Athens St., on the ownership of the building where the Veterans Park restrooms are located. Bergin said the city owned the building. Thomas also questioned the location of a three-way stop proposed for Athens St. Bergin said this would be a Georgia Department of Transportation issue.
•heard from Lula resident Martha Morris, Athens St., about the proposed sidewalk landscape project. Bergin said the next phase of this project will be included in the city’s capital projects.
