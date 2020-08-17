Lula residents will decide on Nov. 3 whether alcohol sales will be allowed in the city on Sundays.
The vote will be on whether retail package sales of beer and wine and consumption on premises at restaurants of beer and wine will be allowed in the city.
If the referendum passes, the package sales on Sundays would be from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and the consumption at restaurants would be from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Details on the issue were given at the Lula City Council meeting, held on Monday, Aug. 19, via online via zoom due to COVID-19.
“The issue is decided by referendum,” county manager Dennis Bergen said. “The community gets to decide what best serves their interests.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at the meeting, the council:
•recognized the Yard of Month recipients for August, include: Elaine Popphan, 6028 Cobb Street; Richard Murphy, 5616 Pine Street; Heather White, 6482 Narramore Way, Cary Thaikill, 5155 Mountain View; and Rhonda Williams, 6360 Spring Street.
•agreed to spend $25,500 of the city’s portion of the Georgia CARES Act money, which is for COVID-related expenses, on a F150 truck with a trailer, supplies, equipment, signs and legal expenses.
•discussed that credits given for online payments and money orders will expire on Aug. 31.
•discussed the project to resurface Railroad Avenue and County Line Road, which could cost from $500,000 to $2.1 million depending on whether it is done in phases. Bergen said the project will include right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation. “This is not an easy task,” he said. “This is a big challenge but one we need to take.” Mayor Jim Grier added, “It is a pretty well traveled path.” The time line could take from 14 months to 36 months. Bergen said, “This is not going to be done in the blink of an eye.”
(0) comments
