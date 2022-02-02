Lula Council members will hold a special work session to further discuss a request from S&S Septic Hauling to receive septic for treatment at city facilities. Plans were discussed at the work session meeting last week.
The council members say there are three options. The city could build a receiving station that would receive full septic. Another option would be to receive sewage that has already been screened. Finally, the council could deny the request.
Council members said they will consider location, labor, capital costs and revenue.
The work session will be held on Monday, February, 7 at 6 p.m.
DEVELOPMENT
In other business at the meeting last week, the council discussed the Norton Development, “The Cottages,” which is planned for Athens Street. The proposed developments would have 19 units. The plat is under review, and City Attorney Joey Homans noted that the plat meets all zoning requirements.
The building plans need to be submitted and those must meet zoning requirements including easements and all setbacks.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council:
•approved a variance request for Hudson River for a warehouse in the 365 Corridor Mountain View Development.
•discussed continuing to wait to hear from Hall County about a proposed annexation and rezoning for a 90-lot development at 6492 Seventh Street and Lewallen. Cook Communities have asked that the 30.27 acres be rezoned from AG to Planned Residential Development (PRD)
•noted that a variance request for setbacks at 5277 and 5281 Old Cornelia Hwy would be heard on February 1 and February 21.
•learned that the city has received two applications for planning commission member for a four-year term.
•decided to discuss the proposed ordinance adoption for Urban Camping and Homelessness at a work session.
