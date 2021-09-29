The Lula City Council voted at its meeting last week to move forward with infrastructure improvements that were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sewer Line “I” is the first project approved by the council at a cost of $1.6 million dollars. City Manager Dennis Bergin explained the city had already completed acquisition of property and as well as the engineering work for this project. He noted the city had been deemed a Plan First Community for its forward thinking. So, the city will be eligible for a low interest loan at a rate of .94 percent.
The next project approved was the 365 well development. While there is an active well on the property, the city will have to make numerous improvements and extend water lines. The project is estimated to cost $626,000. Existing tap fees will pay for a portion of the project, and the city will use a 1.94 percent low interest Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan for the rest of the expense.
Also at the meeting, the council discussed the $1.6 million 2021-2022 capital improvement budget. Some of the highlights include well development-$40,000, Maiden Lane Lift Station-$100,000, propane yard parking with improvements-$55,000, sewer line replacement-$150,000, water line improvements-$120,000, street scape improvements-$125,000, and $650,000 for land acquisition. Bergin noted that all of the improvements will come out of existing funds.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•approved the petition for road abandonment on a portion of Charlotte Street.
•approved changes to the Comprehensive Future Land Use Map Amendment.
•discussed the upcoming election. Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Lula City Hall with early voting starting Monday-Friday, October 12-29, and Saturday voting dates on October 16 and 23. Election Day voting is Tuesday, November 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.
•were reminded that the Lula Ladies will gather at the Depot on Wednesday, September 29, at noon and 6:30 p.m..
-discussed the Fall Festival which will be held on Friday, October 1, from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
were advised about a future park planning public input meeting that will be held on Thursday, October 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. at the Depot.
