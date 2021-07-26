Lula will spend money it receives from the pandemic fund for sewer and water improvements in the town.
At a meeting last week, the city council agreed to use money received from the American Rescue Plan to fund the town's sewer line “I” project and the 365 well and water line development projects.
OTHER BUSINESS
At the monthly meeting on Monday, July 19, the city council also approved several items, including the following:
•Banks County 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA). The county will vote on this SPLOST in November 2021. The five-year SPLOST is expected to generate $18 million in revenue. Distribution of the SPLOST revenue to each municipality will be based on population. The majority of the city’s portion of the revenue will go to streets and parks.
•spending $18,600 for Walker, Pierce and Tuck CPA, to complete the city’s 2021 audit.
•holding a special called work session to develop a capital improvement budget. The work session will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, at the Depot.
•extending a moratorium om vape shops, hooka lounges and brew pubs through August 31, 2021.
•rescheduling the August council work session from Monday, August 9, to 6 p.m. to Thursday, August 12, at the Depot. The change is due to the council being in attendance at the annual Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) convention in Savannah. A “Certified City of Ethics” designation award will be presented to the mayor and council in Savannah on August 9.
•voting on an election’s superintendent at the council meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 16.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Also, on Monday, Mayor Jim Grier announced the following upcoming events:
•”Lula Ladies Gathering” at the Depot on Wednesday, July 28, at noon for lunch and at 6:30 p.m. for dinner.
•Lula will host the quarterly Hall County SPLOST meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17 at the Depot.
•the Hall County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council meeting on October 8 at the Depot. The time will be announced later.
