Todd Lunsford and David Farmer were recognized at the December 10 meeting of the Joseph Habersham Chapter, Georgia Society, Sons of The American Revolution (SAR).
Chapter President David Masters and Secretary Ron Hill presented SAR Awards to Lunsford, who received the EMS Commendation Medal and Certificate, and Farmer, who received the Fire Safety Commendation Medal and Certificate.
Lunsford and Farmer are both from the Banks County Fire and EMS Department.
LUNSFORD
In presenting the EMS Commendation Medal to Lunsford, officials stated: "Todd has the heart and drive of a true hero. Todd does not like to be recognized for his extra efforts and tries to portray himself as 'just doing his job,' however, Todd goes above and beyond daily. He spends hours, off-shift, checking on people both patients as well as co-workers, helping patients get the resources they so desperately need and following up on those resources to make sure the ball is rolling forward. Todd doesn’t complain and is always up for a challenge. One example of many of Todd’s successful calls is while at his full-time position with Habersham County Emergency Services on January 22, 2019, Todd was able to assist a 17-year-old female who was suffering from what was originally thought to be a seizure. As it turns out, this female was diagnosed with an Arteriovenous Malformation 'AVM rupture – bleeding in the brain.' After five surgeries, months in ICU and rehab, the student returned to her senior class where she will graduate this year with honors."
Lunsford began his part-time career with Banks County Fire & EMS in May of 2013. "Todd is a huge asset to our family here at Banks County," officials stated.
FARMER
In presenting Farmer with the Fire Safety Commendation Medal, officials stated: "David Farmer began his volunteer service with Banks County Fire & EMS on January 2, 2014, with absolutely no certifications other than Mod 1. Since being employed here, he has obtained: Firefighter 1, Apparatus Operator, First Responder/CPR and Haz-Mat certifications. David is always willing to help in any area possible. David attends weekly trainings, mentors newly-recruited volunteers and attends most all fire calls if he is available. David was nominated Employee of the Year for Banks County Fire & EMS in 2017."
Farmer is employed full-time as the the director of transportation for Jackson County School System. Farmer was named director of transportation in 2014, but he has been part of the Jackson County School System since his own school days. A Jackson County native, he attended Benton School and graduated from Jackson County Comprehensive High School in 1990. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Georgia in 1994 and worked in sales and construction before returning to school for his teaching certificate and a master’s degree in special education. He began working in 2007 at South Jackson Elementary School as a special education teacher, and he was the 2014-15 system-wide Teacher of the Year. A volunteer with the Banks County Fire Department, he recently earned Firefighter I and First Responder certifications.
The Joseph Habersham Chapter was chartered November 21, 1996, and is a chapter of the Georgia SAR Society representing Habersham, White, Rabun, Stephens, Banks, and Franklin counties. The Sons of the American Revolution is a national patriotic, historical and educational non-profit organization whose members are male lineal descendants of the patriots who fought in, or supported the American Revolution. Anyone with an interest in genealogy and who's patriot ancestor(s) fought or aided in the American Revolution between the years 1774-1783 is encouraged to join the group.
