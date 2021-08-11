Lynne Warren was among 38 Career, Technical and Agricultural (CTAE) educators honored by the Georgia Association for Career & Technical Education (GACTE) during its Summer Summit, which met July 14 at the Classic Center in Athens.
The Summit drew over 1,800+ CTAE educators from through the State of Georgia. Nominated by their division peers and selected by the GACTE Awards Committee, each nominee was presented with a plaque naming them as their division’s 2021 Carl Perkins Community Service Award nominee. Each division recipient was then considered as a nominee for the corresponding state award.
Warren will also be recognized by the Banks County School System where she is employed.
Warren is the Work-Based Learning/Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator at Banks County High School. An educator for more than 20 years, she earned her Master’s in Business Education from The University of West Georgia in Carrollton and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla.
Mrs. Warren has served on the WBL State Executive Board filling multiple positions since July 2016. She also serves on the Banks County Chamber/CVB Board of Directors as the Education and Workforce Development Director.
