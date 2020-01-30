Magic, dance, puppet show and story-time are among the fun shows planned in the next few months by leaders with the Banks County Public Library.
The performance schedule will kick off with a Bruce Bernstern "Music Is Magic" Show at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Banks County Primary School.
The program schedule also includes the following:
•Full Radius Dance, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, behind Banks County Elementary School.
•Lee Bryan, "That Puppet Guy," 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 2, Banks County Primary School.
•Michael Vine, Aesops Fables, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, Banks County Primary School.
The programs are sponsored by the Banks County Primary School, Georgia Council for the Arts and Vibrant Communities Grant.
