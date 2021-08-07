Mail carrier Asa "Junior" Wood, 59, Commerce, was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, Aug. 7, in Banks County while doing his route.
Deputies with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. regarding an "intentional shooting." Upon deputies’ arrival, they located Wood, who was deceased from a gunshot wound. Wood, a rural postal worker, was working his morning route when he was fatally shot.
"During the course of the investigation, leads were developed and a person of interest was established," sheriff's office investigator Nicole Bailes states. "Deputies were provided with a vehicle description for the person of interest."
While patrolling the area of Hwy. 51 North and Bennett Road, the vehicle of interest was encountered by deputies. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled from deputies.
"During the pursuit, a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the violator vehicle," Bailes said. "Immediately, the driver exited the vehicle armed, and began firing upon deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the offender. The offender sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment."
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer involved-shooting, as is standard procedure, Bailes said. Deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is working in tandem with the U.S. Postal Inspectors, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Banks County Coroner’s Office.
The subject’s name involved in the officer involved shooting is being withheld pending the GBI’s investigation.
"No further information will be released at this time," Bailes said.
