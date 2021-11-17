An Alto woman reported that someone tampered with her mailbox, according to an incident report filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman said that someone opened her mailbox and went through all of her mail. She said she believes that her husband’s Social Security information could have been compromised.
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•a woman said she pulled into a parking space at a Banks Crossing business and a cable was across the parking lot. She said this caused her battery to die.
•a woman said hit her vehicle in the parking lot of a Banks Crossing business while she was shopping.
•simple battery at a Berlin Road, Homer, location. A man said he and a man were arguing about money when the altercation occurred.
•a woman said she struck a deer while driving on Hwy. 51 South, Lula.
•shoplifting when a man took several items from Walmart and left the store without paying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.