Banks County public safety workers assisted with a pile up on I-85 on Aug. 21.
Banks County fire/EMS were called to I-85 South near Martin Bridge Road, Commerce, on a reported traffic accident involving multiple vehicles. They found 11 tractor trailers and four passenger cars involved in the incident.
"The scene was surveyed and all patients were triaged for injuries," fire chief Steve Nichols reports. "Six patients were transported to area hospitals with the assistance of Franklin County EMS and Jackson County EMS, all in stable condition."
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
Both of the south bound lanes of traffic were blocked during the incident for clean up by local wrecker services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.