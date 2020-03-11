Jeremy Chastain, 30, Clarkesville, has been arrested for criminal trespass after a woman was found dead at a house fire in Alto on March 7.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire at Yonah Post Road in Alto around 6:45 a.m. When deputies arrived, they located a female who was deceased. She was found outside the residence.
Habersham County coroner Kasey McEntire has said that victim has been identified as 43-year-old Alecia Grace Stover of Alto. McEntire states that results from an autopsy performed at the GBI headquarters in Decatur have concluded that Stover died as a result of blunt force injuries to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Habersham County Emergency Services, Banks County Fire Department, White County Fire Department, Hall County Fire Department and Lee Arrendale State Prison Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and State Fire Marshal’s Office were also called to the scene to investigate.
Hours after the fire, an alert was put out for Chastain as a suspect in connection with the fire. He was later arrested after a traffic stop. In addition to criminal trespass, he has also been charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Chastain is being held at the Habersham County Detention Center.
