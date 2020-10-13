A man charged with vandalism said he was doing a TikTok challenge.
The man was seen on surveillance tape pushing a buggy full of items around the store before breaking glass in a display case at Walmart, according to an incident report filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
The man said he broke glass as part of TikTok challenge to see how easy it was to break a display case. When asked if was going to play for the buggy full of items he left, he said he was but he got scared about breaking the glass and left it.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently included the following:
•burglary at a Cauthen Lakeside Drive, Alto, residence in which a flatscreen television was stolen.
•disorderly conduct at Racetrac at Highway 441, Commerce, during a heated verbal between two men. One man pointed a gun at the other man during the dispute.
•reports of a wrong-way driver on Highway 441 was found to be a 92-year-old man who thought he was driving in the right direction. His family was contacted to pick him up.
•stolen ATV recovered at a County Line Road, Alto, location.
•a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, woman said someone shot the windows of her residence with a pellet gun.
•domestic dispute between a man and woman at the Howard Johnson Motel at Banks Crossing.
•damage to a vehicle at Zip’s Car Wash at Banks Crossing when a woman said her tire came off the track inside the car wash which caused her car to stop. She said she then felt another car strike her car from behind. She said her car was then pushed into a metal post inside the car wash.
•a Mt. Sinai Road, Lula, woman said the fog lights were stolen off her vehicle. She said the Sim card from her trail camera was also stolen.
•financial transaction card fraud against a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, resident.
•a Lula woman said she is being harassed on social media by her neighbors.
•damage to property at a Bell Acres Road, Maysville, address when a woman said someone cut her Internet cable.
•trespassing at a Riverbend Drive, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting when a man ran out of Walmart with a jacket, printer and camera without paying for them.
•hit and run accident on I-85 when a motorist reported being struck by a driver who didn’t stop.
•a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, man said someone shot the sliding glass door out of his porch.
•theft by deception when a man used an old receipt to get a refund from items he had gotten from Walmart.
