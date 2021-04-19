A man was arrested by the Alto Police Department after leading officers on a chase.
Robert White was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, no insurance, attempting to conceal identity of the vehicle, possession of drug-related objects, failure to stop for stop sign, obstruction and suspended license. The suspect was also wanted out of Augusta.
Cpl. Tanksley attempted to stop a Ford explorer for a tag violation. The suspect reportedly fled from cpl. Tanksley and a pursuit started. Cpl. Tanksley performed a pit maneuver in the area of Payne Norton Road where the driver was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.
