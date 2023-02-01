A Gwinnett County man was arrested last week after his vehicle left Hwy. 365 near Mt. Airy.
Joel Stanley Rosenbaum, 65, Lawrenceville, was charged by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office after his southbound Honda sedan left the road just after 1:15 p.m. Tuesday between Hazel Creek Road and Hwy. 197.
Rosenbaum is charged with driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions, defective tires, and failure to maintain lane, said Deputy Chase Trammell of the HCSO Strategic Traffic Enforcement & Patrol Unit.
Bond for Rosenbaum is set at $3,227.
Units from Habersham County Emergency Services and the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck.
