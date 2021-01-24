A man received burns on 50 percent of his body when burning debris in Commerce on Jan. 20.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 105 Zays Lane, Commerce, on Jan. 20, on a report of a person burnt. Upon arrival, public safety workers found a 39-year-old male patient with second and third degree burns over 50 percent of his body.
The patient was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by helicopter to the Grady Memorial Hospital burn unit in Atlanta. The patient was listed in critical condition from the burns.
The cause of the fire was reported to be burning debris utilizing gasoline but it is still under investigation.
