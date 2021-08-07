Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.