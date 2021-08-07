A man delivering mail Saturday morning on Hebron Road was reportedly killed in a shooting.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "intentional shooting" and there have not been many details released.
“The investigation is still fluid and information is being withheld at this time pending further investigation,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Sharon Chapman at 470-252-2276 or by email at schapman@bankscountysoga.org.”
The sheriff’s office was called to the scene of the shooting Saturday morning and a white male victim of a gunshot wound was found. He has not been identified.
“The incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate threat to the community,” the release from the sheriff’s office states.
This story will be updated as further details are released by the sheriff’s office.
