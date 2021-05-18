A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on May 17 at 20101 Hwy. 441 South, Homer.
Banks County Fire/EMS was called where public safety workers found that 21-year-old male had been struck by a vehicle. The male patient had multiple injuries and was stabilized on the scene and transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville listed in critical condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. No other injuries were reported.
