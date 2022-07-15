George Johnson, 74, was injured in a motorcycle accident on July 8.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Interstate 85 North Bound near the 153-mile marker on a reported traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival units found a motorcycle and a tractor trailer involved in an accident.
No injuries were reported to the tractor trailer driver.
Johnson was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in critical condition by ambulance.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol. Traffic was slowed in the area for approximately one hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.