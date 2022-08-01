A man was seriously injured in a wreck on Sunday, July 31.
Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to 449 Borders Road, Commerce, on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival. public safety workers found a one vehicle accident with extensive damage and one male trapped in the vehicle.
The man was extricated from the vehicle in critical condition and transported by EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. A second patient, a female, was treated on the scene by EMS personnel for related injuries to the accident and released.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
