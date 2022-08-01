A man was seriously injured in a wreck on Sunday, July 31.

Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to 449 Borders Road, Commerce, on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival. public safety workers found a one vehicle accident with extensive damage and one male trapped in the vehicle.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.