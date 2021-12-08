A man was seriously injured in a wreck on Dec. 3
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to Hwy. 323 and Queen Road, Gillsville, on a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, public safety workers found a single vehicle accident that had struck a tree off the roadway.
One male was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by Fire/EMS personnel. The patient was listed in serious condition and transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.