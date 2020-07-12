A man working on a utility trailer on the side of Chambers Road in Commerce on July 6 was struck by a vehicle.
The Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 224 Chambers Road on a reported person struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, public safety workers found a male who had been struck by a vehicle.
The male was working from a utility trailer along side the roadway when the vehicle struck him.
The man was transported to Athens Piedmont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident is under investigation by The Georgia State Patrol. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.